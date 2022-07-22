Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 79 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $449.00 to $421.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.88.

Insider Activity

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $473.32 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.65 and its 200-day moving average is $486.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

