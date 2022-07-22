Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

Raymond James Stock Performance

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.86. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.64 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.