DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,483 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 122,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in DXC Technology by 17.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 115.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 304,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after buying an additional 97,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

DXC Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.