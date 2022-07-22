EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $152,020,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

AMZN stock opened at $124.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.