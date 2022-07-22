Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Position Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after buying an additional 800,148 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,554,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,221,000 after buying an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,628,000 after buying an additional 1,016,403 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,737,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,686,000 after acquiring an additional 129,025 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTRG. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HSBC cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.