Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.53.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock opened at $96.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. Etsy’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,187.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 104,488 shares of company stock valued at $8,626,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.