Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Expensify Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EXFY opened at $19.75 on Friday. Expensify has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXFY shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

In other news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $94,496.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,623.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Expensify during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Expensify during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

