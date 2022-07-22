Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 348,579 shares.The stock last traded at $19.46 and had previously closed at $19.66.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $94,496.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,623.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OpenView Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $441,947,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Expensify by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after buying an additional 455,026 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Expensify by 27.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after buying an additional 445,937 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $68,842,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Expensify by 20.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,086,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,086,000 after buying an additional 186,875 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

