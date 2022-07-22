Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Expro Group Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of XPRO opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.42. Expro Group has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64.
Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $280.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million.
Institutional Trading of Expro Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
About Expro Group
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
