Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 373.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

