Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 19,406 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $61,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,485,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

