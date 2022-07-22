First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Short Interest Update

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,070,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 29,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of First Horizon
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028,243 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,357,000 after purchasing an additional 269,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,893,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,380,000 after purchasing an additional 37,979 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
First Horizon Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31. First Horizon has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.
First Horizon Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.
First Horizon Company Profile
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
Featured Articles
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
