First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Short Interest Update

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,070,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 29,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028,243 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,357,000 after purchasing an additional 269,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,893,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,380,000 after purchasing an additional 37,979 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Horizon Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31. First Horizon has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.