FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 60,700.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSV. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 95,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,541,000 after purchasing an additional 66,824 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in FirstService by 1.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $134.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.39. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $112.64 and a one year high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.00.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $834.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.61 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

