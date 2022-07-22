Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 378.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,557 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $251,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 53.1% in the first quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,765 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 49.0% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 176,334 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 58,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $422,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FL opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FL. Cowen cut Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global downgraded Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.