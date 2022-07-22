Foster Group Inc. Buys 55 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,290 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.4% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $264.84 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.07.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

