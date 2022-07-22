FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock Position Lifted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,260 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FTC Solar were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after buying an additional 952,493 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 293,444 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 24,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

FTCI opened at $4.26 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $428.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $183,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,328,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,198,354.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga purchased 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $148,532.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 879,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,787.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $183,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,328,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,198,354.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 403,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,032 and sold 1,013,901 shares valued at $4,096,528.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

