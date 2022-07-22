GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $114.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $153.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.02.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

