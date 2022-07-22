Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GPI. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GPI opened at $173.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.94. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.72 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.45 by $1.36. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.96 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,764.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

