Hardy Reed LLC Acquires New Position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 80.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,110,000 after buying an additional 1,574,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,747,000 after buying an additional 1,299,679 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,514,000 after buying an additional 805,036 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,298.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 475,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after buying an additional 441,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 644,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,607,000 after buying an additional 440,377 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

DH stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

