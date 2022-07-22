Hardy Reed LLC Acquires New Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vertex by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 263,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vertex by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Vertex by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Vertex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 310,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VERX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

Vertex Stock Down 0.4 %

Vertex stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -557.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $22.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $338,490.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,919.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,698,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,511,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,109,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $338,490.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,919.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 261,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,592. Company insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.