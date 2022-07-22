Hardy Reed LLC Acquires New Shares in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ESE stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.37. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $96.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.06.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

