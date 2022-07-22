Hardy Reed LLC Acquires New Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 225 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,024,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Baidu by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,831,000 after purchasing an additional 571,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,390,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,676,000 after buying an additional 568,093 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,437,000 after buying an additional 543,004 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,838,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,359,000 after buying an additional 413,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.06.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $144.57 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $182.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.74 and a 200 day moving average of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

