Hardy Reed LLC Acquires New Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.77.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.75. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

