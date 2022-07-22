Hardy Reed LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,484 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $3,952,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,264,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,969,000 after acquiring an additional 176,063 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,624,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,675,000 after acquiring an additional 127,835 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $1,487,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $18.00 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $71.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Patrick Nicolet purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,641.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Patrick Nicolet purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,641.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,480,896.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,232,260 shares in the company, valued at $60,669,520.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.