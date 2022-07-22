Hardy Reed LLC Buys New Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQUA opened at $36.10 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

