Hardy Reed LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,718,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,784,000 after purchasing an additional 103,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,083,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,157,000 after purchasing an additional 187,986 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,618,000 after purchasing an additional 64,869 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,090,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,687,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,716,000 after purchasing an additional 170,091 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $119.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.92.

