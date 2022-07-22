Hardy Reed LLC Buys New Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 462.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,227,000 after buying an additional 1,144,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,446,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,744,000 after purchasing an additional 748,168 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $16,596,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 803,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 542,100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 730,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 356,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other news, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven R. Walker acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,135. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa J. Caldwell acquired 9,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

