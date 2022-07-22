Hardy Reed LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 801,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,553,000 after acquiring an additional 156,987 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,476,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,139,000 after acquiring an additional 35,649 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,816,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 165.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,391 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $106.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.33. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $92.78 and a 52-week high of $138.08.

