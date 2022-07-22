Hardy Reed LLC Buys New Stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 271.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $674.02 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.45%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

