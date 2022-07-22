Hardy Reed LLC Buys Shares of 2,926 Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,122,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,911 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,919 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,533 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,968,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,377,000 after acquiring an additional 746,287 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Bank of America lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oak Street Health Trading Up 5.2 %

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $3,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,583,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,565,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $2,269,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,893,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,801,735.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $3,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,583,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,565,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 489,368 shares of company stock worth $9,783,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.21. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.