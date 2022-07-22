Hardy Reed LLC Buys Shares of 3,042 Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at about $725,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.
Vimeo Stock Up 1.1 %
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $108.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.32 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
Vimeo Company Profile
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
