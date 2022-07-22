Hardy Reed LLC Buys Shares of 3,051 Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,514.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,514.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,945.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,255 shares of company stock valued at $93,877 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $868.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.07. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

