Hardy Reed LLC Buys Shares of 3,222 Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,222 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Price Performance

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $22.14 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marty Casteel acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 186,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFNC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

