Hardy Reed LLC Buys Shares of 3,458 The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $45,651.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,961. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $372.37 million, a P/E ratio of 163.13 and a beta of 2.51. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.40 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut The Pennant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.