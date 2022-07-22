Hardy Reed LLC Invests $26,000 in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,735,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,220,000 after buying an additional 308,855 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 420,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,653,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 275,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $100.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.38. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

