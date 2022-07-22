Hardy Reed LLC Invests $30,000 in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in BlackBerry by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in BlackBerry by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in BlackBerry by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackBerry Stock Up 0.6 %
BB stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry
In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $68,770.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $148,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $390,558.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $68,770.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackBerry (BB)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.