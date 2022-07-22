Hardy Reed LLC Invests $30,000 in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in BlackBerry by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in BlackBerry by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in BlackBerry by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Stock Up 0.6 %

BB stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $68,770.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $148,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $390,558.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $68,770.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.