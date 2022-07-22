Hardy Reed LLC Invests $30,000 in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,791,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,016,000 after purchasing an additional 609,720 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 338.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 328,112 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 140,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $3,468,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRLB. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

PRLB opened at $49.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $87.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.03 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Profile

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.