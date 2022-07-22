Hardy Reed LLC Invests $43,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

CINF stock opened at $110.71 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.65 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.