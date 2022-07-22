Hardy Reed LLC Invests $45,000 in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 208,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 660,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 99,288 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Insider Activity at Porch Group

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $62.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.66 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 273,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,648.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,591,070 shares in the company, valued at $35,103,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 273,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $999,648.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,591,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,103,316.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,988.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 288,948 shares of company stock worth $1,068,137. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.58.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

