Hardy Reed LLC Invests $71,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,797,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after purchasing an additional 470,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after purchasing an additional 260,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,106,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,829,000 after purchasing an additional 217,744 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $735.00 to $670.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $663.47.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $492.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.38. The company has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

