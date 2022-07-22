Hardy Reed LLC Invests $75,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 31.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $1,234,997,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $2,811,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $1,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.9 %

TTE opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.82.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($48.59) to €51.30 ($51.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

