Hardy Reed LLC Invests $98,000 in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 83,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HCSG opened at $14.26 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCSG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.