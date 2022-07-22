Hardy Reed LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRC. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Touchstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 275,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 65,855 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

National Research stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is 66.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 246,378 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $8,869,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,761,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,419,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

