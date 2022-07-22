Hardy Reed LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ares Capital by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 79,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 143,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

