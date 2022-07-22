Hardy Reed LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 255 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $103.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day moving average is $120.49. The stock has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

