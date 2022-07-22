Hardy Reed LLC Makes New Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 89,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 523,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,808,000 after buying an additional 129,170 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.66.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.