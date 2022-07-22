Hardy Reed LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $257.89 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.07 and its 200-day moving average is $278.00.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

