Hardy Reed LLC Makes New Investment in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDFC. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 603.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Price Performance

WD-40 stock opened at $181.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $163.61 and a 1 year high of $255.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.15.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 30.75%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

About WD-40

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.