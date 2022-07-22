Hardy Reed LLC Purchases New Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,153,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after buying an additional 47,873 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 499,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 436,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 44,973 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $20,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $956.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $73.91.

Insider Activity at OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $23.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold Ruf acquired 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at $545,356.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.