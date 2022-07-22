Hardy Reed LLC Purchases New Shares in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 348.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.93. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $181.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $69.13.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.69 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $358,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

